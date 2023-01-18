While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

UK sees ‘moral imperative’ of Ukraine tanks, US teases new aid

Britain said on Tuesday that its breakthrough decision to provide tanks to Ukraine to fight Russia was a “moral imperative,” as the United States said that more military aid was coming.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on a visit to Washington said that Britain was sending a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin by backing the Ukrainians and becoming the first nation to agree to their request for Western tanks.

“What Putin should understand is we are going to have the strategic endurance to stick with them until the job is done. And the best thing that he can do to preserve the lives of his own troops is to recognise that we’re going to stick with Ukrainians until they are victorious,” he said at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on Saturday that his government would provide 14 Challenger 2 tanks, leading Russia to charge that Britain was worsening the conflict.

