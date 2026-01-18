While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump put initial 10 per cent tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Finland from Feb 1.

Trump vows tariffs on 8 Europe nations over Greenland

President Donald Trump on Jan 17 vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to buy Greenland, escalating a row over the future of Denmark’s vast Arctic island.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said additional 10 per cent import tariffs would take effect on Feb 1 on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Great Britain – all already subject to tariffs imposed by Mr Trump.

Those tariffs would increase to 25 per cent on June 1 and would continue until a deal was reached for the US to purchase Greenland, Mr Trump wrote.

Mr Trump has repeatedly insisted he will settle for nothing less than ownership of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Search for Indonesia plane carrying 11 people

PHOTO: INDONESIA-AIR.COM

The Indonesian authorities are searching for a small passenger plane after contact was lost on Jan 17 with the aircraft carrying 11 people, rescue officials told AFP.

The Indonesia Air Transport turboprop plane left Yogyakarta and was headed for the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, with three passengers and eight crew members on board, according to the Makassar search and rescue agency.

Contact was lost shortly after 1pm local time.

EU, Mercosur bloc sign trade deal after 25 years of talks

PHOTO: AFP

South American and European Union officials on Jan 17 signed a major trade deal, which they hailed as sending a powerful message at a time of tariff threats, global uncertainty and protectionism.

The deal between the 27-nation European Union and Mercosur bloc members Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay creates one of the world’s largest free trade areas after 25 years of tricky negotiations.

It was given fresh impetus amid the sweeping use of tariffs and trade threats by US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has sent countries scrambling for new partnerships.

Protest in London against China ‘mega embassy’

PHOTO: REUTERS

Hundreds of people on Jan 17 rallied in London against Beijing’s controversial new “mega” embassy, days ahead of a decision on the plan.

Protesters, their faces mostly covered with scarves or masks, chanted “No to Chinese embassy” and waved flags reading “Free Hong Kong. Revolution now”.

Others held up placards with slogans such as “MI5 warned. Labour kneeled”, referring to Britain’s domestic intelligence agency and Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ruling party.

Ukraine team arrives in US for Witkoff, Kushner talks

PHOTO: AFP

Ukrainians negotiators arrived in the US on Jan 17 for talks with Donald Trump’s administration on how to end four years of war with Russia, expected to focus on security guarantees and post-war recovery.

The team – headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky’s new chief-of-staff Kyrylo Budanov – will meet Mr Trump’s son-in-law, Mr Jared Kushner, envoy Steve Witkoff and US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll in Miami.

The talks come as the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion looms and as Moscow has pounded Ukraine’s energy facilities during a freezing winter.