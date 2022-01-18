While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

US calls on N Korea to 'cease' its 'unlawful' missile launches

The United States called on North Korea Monday (Jan 17) to "cease its unlawful and destabilising activities," after Pyongyang fired two suspected ballistic missiles in its fourth weapons test this month, a State Department spokesman said.

In a call with South Korean and Japanese officials, the US special representative on North Korea, Sung Kim "expressed concern" about the missile launches and urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue "without preconditions," the statement from spokesman Ned Price said.

He also "reaffirmed the US commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, as well as its ironclad commitment to the defense of its allies," South Korea and Japan.

