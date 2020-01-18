While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

Trump adds legal heavyweights Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz to impeachment team

President Donald Trump turned to some legal heavyweights to help defend him in his Senate impeachment trial with the addition on Friday of former independent counsel Ken Starr, who paved the way for former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The team defending the Republican president will be led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump private attorney Jay Sekulow, Trump’s legal team and a source said.

Trump adviser and former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi and former independent counsel Robert Ray will also be on the team, according to the source familiar with the team’s composition.

The trial formally got under way on Thursday, though it will start in earnest on Tuesday with opening statements. The trial in the Republican-led Senate will determine whether Trump is removed from office.

US begins airport screenings as Sars-linked virus kills two in China

The US will begin screening passengers on Friday arriving from a Chinese city at the heart of a mysterious Sars-linked virus, officials said, after an outbreak that has stricken dozens claimed a second life.

Three confirmed cases, meanwhile, have now been reported outside China - two in Thailand and one in Japan - even as health authorities around the world sought to assure the public that the overall risk of infection remained low.

The US airports are San Francisco airport and New York's JFK, which both receive direct flights, as well as Los Angeles, the biggest destination for connecting flights.

Andrew Yang's wife says she was assaulted by gynaecologist

Mrs Evelyn Yang, the wife of the Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, said in an interview broadcast that she was sexually assaulted by her gynaecologist in 2012, when she was pregnant with her first child.

In an interview with CNN, Mrs Yang said she blamed herself for the abuse and didn't tell her husband.

She said she was speaking out now after reading letters from voters, including one from a woman who wrote that Mr Andrew Yang's message of empowerment for female entrepreneurs inspired her to press sexual assault charges against an investor in her company.

World's shortest man dies in Nepal at age 27

The world's shortest man who could walk, as verified by Guinness World Records, died on Friday at a hospital in Nepal, his family said.

Khagendra Thapa Magar, who measured 67.08cm, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Pokhara, 200km from Kathmandu, where he lived with his parents.

"He has been in and out of hospital because of pneumonia. But this time his heart was also affected. He passed away today," Mahesh Thapa Magar, his brother, told AFP.

Jean-Paul Gaultier to retire as fashion designer

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier said on Friday that his next Paris haute couture fashion show will be his last.

The flamboyant creator said he would be bowing out on Wednesday with a big party to mark his 50 years in the business after his latest collection hits the catwalk.

His brand told AFP that his high-end fashion and perfume business would live on, but that Gaultier was stepping back from designing clothes himself.

