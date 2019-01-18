While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 18

Trump pulls military plane from Nancy Pelosi overseas trip in shutdown fight

US President Donald Trump stopped House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi from using a military plane for an overseas trip, in a tit-for-tat after the Democratic leader’s suggestion he postpone the State of the Union address during the partial government shutdown.

Republican Trump told Pelosi in a letter that her trip to Belgium, Egypt and Afghanistan, which he derided as a “public relations event”, would be postponed, citing the shutdown that has entered its 27th day.

Pelosi had planned to visit US troops in Afghanistan, with a stop in Brussels for meetings to reaffirm the United States’ "ironclad commitment” to Nato, spokesman Drew Hammill said.

Egypt was not on the itinerary.

READ MORE HERE

Car bomber kills 10 in Colombia police academy attack

A car bomb exploded at a police academy in Colombia's capital Bogota, killing at least 10 people and wounding over 50 in an attack that prompted fears of a return to the country's violent past.

Authorities said the car broke through checkpoints into the grounds of the General Santander School and exploded, shattering windows of apartments nearby.

It was the deadliest attack in Bogota since the government struck a 2016 peace deal with the Marxist Farc rebel group.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Prince Philip, 97, escapes unhurt after road crash near royal estate

Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip escaped uninjured from a car crash while driving near the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Police said two people in a car that collided with that of the prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, were both taken to hospital for minor injuries but later discharged.

Pictures from the scene showed a Land Rover overturned on the side of the road.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Wasteful Zverev advances after five-set battle

Germany's Alexander Zverev wasted a flurry of opportunities before securing a 7-6(5) 6-4 5-7 6-7(6) 6-1 win over unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy to book a place in the Australian Open third round.

Zverev, known as Sascha, is ranked fourth in the world and has emerged as the leader of tennis's next generation of men's players, underlined by victories over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic en route to his maiden ATP Finals triumph in November.

But he is yet to challenge seriously at a Grand Slam and will have to guard against profligacy if he is to progress deep into the tournament at Melbourne Park.

READ MORE HERE

Luxury leader LVMH planning fashion brand with Rihanna: Report

Louis Vuitton parent owner LVMH is developing a luxury brand with singer Rihanna, in a rare move by the acquisitive group towards building a new fashion label from scratch, industry news site WWD reported.

Paris-based LVMH - also the owner of Christian Dior and Givenchy, among a host of other luxury brands also spanning champagne and cosmetics labels - declined to comment.

It already has a partnership with the Umbrella singer in make-up. Fenty Beauty, which was developed with Rihanna via LVMH's Kendo "brand incubator", which promotes new products and labels, has grown rapidly since launching in September 2017.

READ MORE HERE