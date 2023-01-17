While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

Tearful Ukrainians mourn victims of Dnipro attack
Tearful neighbours and local residents left flowers and cuddly toys on Monday at a makeshift memorial near an apartment block in the city of Dnipro where Ukrainian officials say at least 40 people were killed in a Russian missile strike.
A soldier staggered away, wiping away tears, after laying flowers on the seat of a transport shelter turned into a temporary monument to the victims of Saturday’s attack.
A candle burned beside the growing pile of toys and bouquets.
Former ‘Top Gear’ host Clarkson apologises for Meghan column
Former “Top Gear” presenter Jeremy Clarkson on Monday apologised for a much-criticised column he wrote in The Sun tabloid saying he hated Prince Harry’s wife Meghan.
Clarkson, 62, wrote last month that he dreamed of the day when Meghan “is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her”.
The piece triggered a wave of protest and became the UK Independent Press Standards Organisation’s most complained-about article.
Six people dead in California home shooting, including six-month old baby
Six people, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month old baby, were killed in a shooting at a home in Goshen, California, on Monday, authorities said, describing the attack as targeted and calling it a “horrific massacre.”
Six victims were shot dead at the 6800 Block of Harvest Road, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters on Monday.
Boudreaux added there were at least two suspects who had not been caught.
Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
The move comes as European luxury houses look to tap into the global popularity of K-pop stars, particularly with younger shoppers.
The LVMH-owned label has also forged links with K-pop star Jisoo, of Blackpink, drawing crowds of screaming fans to Paris when she attends the label’s runway shows.
Football: Ronaldo to make Saudi debut in friendly against PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to play in Saudi Arabia for the first time since joining Al Nassr after he was named as captain of Riyadh ST XI for an exhibition match against Lionel Messi’s Paris St Germain, officials announced on Monday.
The 37-year-old Portuguese will lead the team made up of players from Saudi sides Al Hilal and Al Nassr against Messi’s PSG in what will be the latest chapter of the celebrated global soccer rivalry.
The line-up also features Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina in last year’s World Cup, and Saud Abdulhamid.