While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

Tearful Ukrainians mourn victims of Dnipro attack



Tearful neighbours and local residents left flowers and cuddly toys on Monday at a makeshift memorial near an apartment block in the city of Dnipro where Ukrainian officials say at least 40 people were killed in a Russian missile strike.

A soldier staggered away, wiping away tears, after laying flowers on the seat of a transport shelter turned into a temporary monument to the victims of Saturday’s attack.

A candle burned beside the growing pile of toys and bouquets.

