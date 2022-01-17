While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI
The FBI identified a hostage taker killed at a Texas synagogue as a British citizen, after US President Joe Biden earlier on Sunday (Jan 16) said the gunman had used weapons he got off the street to commit "an act of terror." The FBI identified the man as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was killed after the safe release of his four hostages on Saturday night.
The incident in Colleyville, Texas, "was an act of terror," said Biden, who was in Philadelphia with first lady Jill Biden packing carrots and apples at a food bank in a visit to the city to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
"Allegedly - I don't have all the facts, nor does the attorney general - but allegedly the assertion was he got the weapons on the street," Biden said.
Two women drown in Peru due to Tonga volcanic eruption
Two women drowned on a beach in northern Peru due to "anomalous waves" registered after the volcanic eruption in Tonga, more than 10,000 kilometres away, local emergency services said on Sunday (Jan 16).
The two women drowned on Saturday in Lambayeque.
Peru's government on Saturday closed 22 Pacific ports in the country's north and center due to the waves.
Airlines cancel over 2,700 US flights as winter storm hits US East Coast
Airlines cancelled over 2,700 US flights on Sunday (Jan 16) as a winter storm combining high winds and ice was poised to hit the US East Coast over the holiday weekend.
The flights canceled by 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) on Sunday included over 2,700 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com. Over 1,500 flights were delayed, the data showed.
American Airlines Group Inc had over 600 flight cancellations. Almost 95 per cent of the flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, an American Airlines hub, were canceled, the FlightAware.
Baby dead from Covid-19 in Qatar: Ministry
A three-week-old baby has died from Covid-19 in Qatar, the health ministry said on Sunday (Jan 16), reporting a rare child fatality from the illness in the Gulf country.
"A three-week-old baby has sadly died as a result of severe infection from Covid-19," the emirate's public health ministry said in a statement.
"The baby had no other known medical or hereditary conditions", and was the second child to have died in the country since the pandemic began, it added.
Football: Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Rafael Benitez was sacked as Everton manager on Sunday (Jan 16) after just eight months in charge of the struggling Premier League club.
Benitez was an unpopular appointment in June last year after his long spell with Everton's Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
The Spaniard paid the price for a dismal run of nine defeats in Everton's last 13 league matches, culminating in a 2-1 loss at lowly Norwich on Saturday.