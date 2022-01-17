While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

Texas synagogue hostage taker a British citizen: FBI

The FBI identified a hostage taker killed at a Texas synagogue as a British citizen, after US President Joe Biden earlier on Sunday (Jan 16) said the gunman had used weapons he got off the street to commit "an act of terror." The FBI identified the man as Malik Faisal Akram, 44, who was killed after the safe release of his four hostages on Saturday night.

The incident in Colleyville, Texas, "was an act of terror," said Biden, who was in Philadelphia with first lady Jill Biden packing carrots and apples at a food bank in a visit to the city to honor the legacy of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"Allegedly - I don't have all the facts, nor does the attorney general - but allegedly the assertion was he got the weapons on the street," Biden said.

READ MORE HERE

Two women drown in Peru due to Tonga volcanic eruption