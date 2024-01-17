While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17, 2024

Trump back in court for second defamation trial after Iowa victory

Fresh off a campaign victory in Iowa, Donald Trump sat in a New York courtroom on Tuesday to defend himself for a second time against charges that he defamed writer E. Jean Carroll after she accused him of raping her decades ago.

Trump watched from the defendant’s table as Carroll’s lawyer told a jury that the then-US president made her life miserable when she went public in 2019 with her story that he had attacked her in a department store dressing room in Manhattan.

“He used the world’s biggest microphone to attack Ms. Carroll, to humiliate her, and to destroy her reputation,” lawyer Shawn Crowley said.

Carroll, 80, is seeking at least US$10 million in damages in a civil case that will put the allegations of sexual assault back in the headlines while he pursues the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

