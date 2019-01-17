While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 17

British PM Theresa May survives no confidence vote

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government survived a vote of no-confidence triggered by a historic defeat of her Brexit deal, but left Britain no clearer on the path forward to leaving the European Union.

She won by 19 votes, with 325 MPs saying they supported the government while 306 said they did not.

The no-confidence motion had been tabled by the opposition on Tuesday, following parliament’s overwhelming rejection of Mrs May’s Brexit deal, 432 to 202.

Her Conservative Party backed her in the no-confidence vote, although one in three of its MPs had voted against her deal just the day before. But faced with the prospect of a general election and a Labour takeover if her government was toppled, they opted to allow her to live to fight another day.

READ MORE HERE

Mike Pence says ISIS has been defeated as US troops are killed in Syria

Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has been defeated in Syria, US Vice-President Mike Pence said, hours after American soldiers were killed in a northern Syria bomb attack claimed by the militant group.

Pence did not mention the deaths in an address to 184 chiefs of US diplomatic missions gathered in Washington from around the world for a speech that sounded more like a campaign rally than a strategic overview of US foreign policy.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Pence's office, Alyssa Farah, said the vice-president had been briefed about the soldiers' deaths and expressed his sympathy.

READ MORE HERE

Canadian tourist in Paris rape case tells court visiting police HQ was 'worst mistake of my life'

A Canadian tourist who says she was gang-raped by French officers at police headquarters in Paris told a court that agreeing to visit their offices was the "worst mistake of my life".

Emily Spanton, 39, returned to the island in central Paris where the alleged attack took place to testify at the trial of two officers accused of raping her in a building situated next door to the courthouse.

At times close to tears, she admitted she was drunk when she met the men in a bar near their offices on April 22, 2014.

READ MORE HERE

Pregnant Meghan laughs off 'fat lady' comment on charity visit

A stranger's comment on one's growing stomach may not always be welcome but a pregnant Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, took it all in her stride when a pensioner called her "a fat lady".

Prince Harry's wife, who told well-wishers this week she is six months pregnant, laughed off the remark, meant as a compliment about her growing baby bump.

On a visit to animal welfare charity Mayhew, of which she is patron, Meghan was being introduced to pensioners who have benefited from the organisation's animal therapy programme when an elderly woman named Peggy took a more casual approach to speaking to a member of the royal family.

READ MORE HERE

Football: 'Proud' Son sparks Koreans to Asian Cup win as Iran fire blanks

An effervescent Son Heung-min inspired title-chasing South Korea to a comfortable 2-0 victory over China to finish top of their Asian Cup group.

Iran, joint favourites with the Koreans, also advanced as group winners despite being held to a goalless draw by bitter rivals Iraq, while Kyrgyzstan squeaked through on their tournament debut.

Hwang Ui-jo and Kim Min-jae were on target as South Korea, boosted by the arrival of their talisman, ran China ragged in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE HERE