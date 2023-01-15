While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

Three women and girl, 7, hurt in shooting near London church funeral
Three women and a young girl were injured following reports of a shooting incident on Saturday near a church in London where a funeral was taking place, British police said.
The women, aged 48, 54 and 41, were taken to hospital along with the 7-year-old girl. None were said to have life-threatening wounds, although the 48-year-old had suffered potentially life-changing injuries.
“An urgent investigation is under way and details of the incident are still emerging. At this early stage there have been no arrests,” London police said.
Biden’s counsel finds five more classified pages at president’s Delaware home
US President Joe Biden’s counsel said on Saturday that five additional pages with classified markings were discovered at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday, and they were immediately handed over to Justice Department officials.
Biden’s special counsel, Richard Sauber, said he traveled to Biden’s Wilmington home on Thursday to facilitate the handover to the Justice Department of a document with classified markings that was found there earlier.
“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages. The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them,” Sauber said in a statement.
Russian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.
It was the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.
Speaking at a news conference in Washington on Saturday, a day after a summit with US President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of Medvedev’s comment and was not asked about it.
Harry reconciliation with royal family ‘possible’ before coronation: Report
A reconciliation between Prince Harry and the British royal family could take place before the coronation of King Charles III in May, a report said on Saturday, following the publication of his scorching tell-all memoir Spare.
A source close to the king who also knows Harry and his wife Meghan told The Sunday Times they believed a meeting would take place in coming months before the coronation on May 6.
“It’s going to take flexibility on all sides, but it can be done, it’s fixable,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying in a report published on its website.
Football: March double helps Brighton to 3-0 win over sorry Liverpool
Brighton & Hove Albion winger Solly March netted twice early in the second half and set up another goal in a 3-0 home win over a sluggish Liverpool on Saturday that lifts them above the Reds to seventh in the Premier League standings.
The victory was Brighton’s first over Liverpool in the top flight and they deserved to take all three points once March helped them convert their dominance in possession into goals.
With halftime approaching March thought he had won a penalty as he rounded Alisson Becker and appeared to be brought down by the goalkeeper’s hand, but a VAR review found that he had been in an offside position and the decision was overturned.