While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 15

Trump a Russian agent? Never, he says

Standing outside the snow-covered White House on Monday (Jan 14), Donald Trump made an astonishing declaration for a US president: No, he has never been an agent of Russia.

“I never worked for Russia,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn. “It’s a disgrace that you even ask that question. It’s all a big fat hoax.”

Trump’s angry comments sought to bat down a mounting controversy over his alleged ties to the Kremlin, but the fact that he even had to issue such a denial illustrates how far the unprecedented scandal has already gone.

Mayor dies in Poland after being stabbed on stage at charity event

A prominent Polish opposition leader, Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz, died Monday (Jan 14) after being stabbed in the chest a day earlier at a charity concert, unsettling Polish politics at a tense and polarised moment in the nation's history.

The attack, which was broadly condemned across the political spectrum, stunned a country that has become deeply divided over attempts by the ruling Law and Justice party to increase its control over courts, media and other aspects of public life.

Polish authorities said the alleged assailant was a 27-year-old man with a history of crime and mental illness.

Standoff at New Jersey UPS facility ends with police shooting suspect



A standoff at a United Parcel Service Inc sorting facility in New Jersey that began on Monday (Jan 14) morning when an armed man opened fire and held two employees at gunpoint ended a few hours later when police shot him and freed the hostages, officials and UPS said.

The unidentified suspect, who had barricaded himself and two women inside the UPS facility in Logan Township in the southern part of the state, was taken to a hospital after police rushed him, Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore told reporters.

“The condition of the suspect is unknown at this point in time, but the matter has in fact been resolved,” Fiore said shortly after noon EST (1am Singapore time).

Four killed, more than 90 wounded in Kabul car bomb attack



A car packed with explosives blew up near a heavily fortified foreign compound in Kabul on Monday (Jan 14), killing at least four people and wounding more than 90, officials said, in the latest deadly attack to rock the Afghan capital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the huge blast, which shook the sprawling city, but it comes as diplomatic efforts to end the 17-year war with the Taliban gather pace.

The explosion happened near Green Village, a highly secure compound close to a busy road and residential neighbourhoods in the east of the city.

Football: India coach quits after late heart-break at Asian Cup

India coach Stephen Constantine stepped down Monday (Jan 14) after an injury-time Bahrain penalty floored his side 1-0 and denied the cricket-mad nation a historic spot in the Asian Cup knockout stages.

Meanwhile, hosts United Arab Emirates cemented their place as Group A winners after a 1-1 draw with Thailand in Al Ain that also saw the Thais progress.

India were moments away from reaching the knockout phase for the first time before Jamal Rashid converted a dramatic penalty to shatter their dreams and sneak Bahrain through.

