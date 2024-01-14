While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

Taiwan president-elect calls for dialogue with China

Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China “to replace confrontation”, shortly after winning 40 per cent of the votes in a three-way race for president on Jan 13.

However, he warned that Taiwan must also be safeguarded against threats from China.

Addressing supporters following his declaration of victory at 8.30pm, Mr Lai pledged to maintain the “cross-strait status quo”.

“We will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation and confidently pursue exchanges and cooperation with China.”

