While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 14

Taiwan president-elect calls for dialogue with China
Taiwan’s president-elect Lai Ching-te, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), called for dialogue with China “to replace confrontation”, shortly after winning 40 per cent of the votes in a three-way race for president on Jan 13.
However, he warned that Taiwan must also be safeguarded against threats from China.
Addressing supporters following his declaration of victory at 8.30pm, Mr Lai pledged to maintain the “cross-strait status quo”.
“We will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation and confidently pursue exchanges and cooperation with China.”
US climate envoy Kerry to leave Biden administration
Former US senator and secretary of state John Kerry will leave his post as President Joe Biden’s special climate envoy after three years but will help Mr Biden’s re-election campaign, two administration sources said on Jan 13.
The decision by Mr Kerry, 80, comes a month after he played an instrumental in helping broker an international agreement announced in Dubai for nations around the world to transition away from fossil fuels.
He informed his staff on Jan 13 about his decision after speaking with Mr Biden on Jan 10, one of the sources familiar with the situation told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The administration has made no decisions about who may be selected to replace Mr Kerry, the source said.
Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to 33
At least 33 people, mostly children, were killed in a landslide in an indigenous community in northwestern Colombia, the country’s vice-president said on Jan 13.
Rescuers slogging through deep mud were rushing against the clock in hopes of finding survivors in the rubble.
Images shared on social networks and on television channels showed part of a mountain breaking loose and crashing down onto a line of cars, while screams are heard.
Huge fire rips through online retailer’s warehouse
A huge fire tore through a warehouse belonging to one of Russia’s biggest online retailers in St Petersburg on Jan 13, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said, saying firefighters had succeeded in halting it spreading further.
The warehouse’s owner, Wildberries, said in a statement that all its staff had been evacuate. Nobody was reported to have been hurt.
There was no immediate word on how the fire – which covered 70,000 sq m and was rated as a category five, the most serious – had started in the suburb of Russia’s second city.
De Bruyne inspires Man City to Newcastle comeback win
Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne inspired a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United on Jan 13 in his first Premier League action since the opening day of the season.
The Belgian midfielder, out since August because of a hamstring injury, came off the bench in the 69th minute with City trailing 2-1 and sparked a remarkable turnaround.
De Bruyne equalised with a trademark silky finish five minutes after replacing Bernardo Silva and played the perfect pass in stoppage time for fellow substitute Oscar Bobb to secure the three points with his first Premier League goal.