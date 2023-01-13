While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13

Special counsel to probe Biden’s handling of documents

US Attorney-General Merrick Garland on Thursday named a special counsel to investigate whether President Joe Biden improperly handled sensitive government documents, setting up a parallel inquiry to an ongoing probe of former president Donald Trump.

The inquiry, to be led by Robert Hur, that could cast a shadow over the Democratic president’s expected run for re-election in 2024.

Mr Garland said Mr Hur, who served as the top federal prosecutor in Maryland under Mr Trump, would act as a quasi-independent prosecutor to head an effort to determine whether classified records stemming from Mr Biden’s time as vice-president had been improperly stored at his residence in Delaware and a think-tank in Washington.

The news means that the two likely 2024 election rivals now face inquiries from special prosecutors, who are typically appointed to politically sensitive cases to ensure a degree of independence from Justice Department leadership.

READ MORE HERE

Putin signals impatience over Ukraine war in commander switch