While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 13, 2026

The probe into US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell has been criticised as an attempt to undermine the institution's independence.

Ex-Fed chiefs, lawmakers slam US probe into Jerome Powell

Former Federal Reserve chiefs sharply criticised on Jan 12 a US criminal probe into current chair Jerome Powell, calling it an “unprecedented attempt” to undermine the central bank’s independence.

Two Republican senators joined in rebuking the Trump administration and questioned the credibility of the Justice Department in targeting Mr Powell, whom the US president has long sought to replace in a push for lower interest rates.

On Jan 11, Mr Powell revealed that the Fed received grand jury subpoenas and threats of a criminal indictment relating to Senate testimony he gave in June.

The issue at hand was a US$2.5 billion (S$3.2 billion) renovation of the Fed’s headquarters. In 2025, President Donald Trump floated the possibility of firing Mr Powell over cost overruns for the historic buildings’ facelift.

Civilian casualties in Ukraine up sharply in 2025, UN monitor says

Last year was the deadliest for civilians in Ukraine since 2022, driven by intensified hostilities along the front line and the expanded use of long-range weapons, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said on Jan 12.

Conflict-related violence in Ukraine killed 2,514 civilians and injured 12,142 in 2025, a 31 per cent rise in the number of victims from 2024, the monitor said in a monthly update on civilian harm.

The vast majority of the casualties verified by the watchdog occurred in Ukrainian government-controlled territory from attacks launched by Russian armed forces, the statement added. Ukrainian officials generally cite the UN figures as accurate.

Apple, Google strike Gemini deal for revamped Siri in major win for Alphabet

Apple will use Google’s Gemini models for its revamped Siri coming later in 2026 under a multi-year deal that deepens the tech giants’ alliance in the artificial intelligence era and bolsters Alphabet’s position in the race against OpenAI.

The deal announced on Jan 12 marks a major vote of confidence for Google. Its technology already drives much of Samsung’s “Galaxy AI,” but the Siri deal unlocks a large market with Apple’s installed base of more than two billion active devices.

“After careful evaluation, Apple determined Google’s AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models,” Google said on X, adding that its models will also power other future Apple Intelligence features.

UK to accelerate law criminalising creation of sexual deepfakes

Britain will bring into effect a law criminalising the creation of non-consensual intimate images this week, technology minister Liz Kendall told Parliament on Jan 12 after regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Elon Musk’s X.

Ms Kendall said the law would make it illegal for companies to supply tools designed to create such images.

She said steps taken last week by X to limit access to such image creation feature to paid subscribers only did not go far enough.

Liverpool make hard work of 4-1 win over Barnsley after Szoboszlai mistake

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a stunner and gave away a howler as Liverpool beat third-tier Barnsley 4-1 on Jan 12 to set up a home FA Cup fourth round clash with Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Hungarian opened Liverpool’s account with a long-range screamer in the ninth minute after Barnsley’s Davis Keillor-Dunn had bounced a header off the home upright inside the first 30 seconds.

Right back Jeremie Frimpong, on his FA Cup debut, unleashed a tremendous left-footed effort in the 36th to put Liverpool 2-0 up at a chilly Anfield.