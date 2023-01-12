While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12

Britain, Japan sign defence pact during PM Kishida visit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida signed a defence agreement in London on Wednesday that will allow the countries to deploy forces on each other’s soil, the latest move towards closer security ties.

Mr Kishida and Mr Sunak signed the reciprocal access defence agreement, agreed in principle last May, a month after the two countries teamed up with Italy on a new fighter jet programme.

The visit and agreement form part of Britain’s Indo-Pacific tilt in foreign policy strategy as it builds security and trade ties in the region.

Underpinning the desire for closer ties, Britain and Japan have also both described China as a challenge in the Indo-Pacific region.

