While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 12, 2026

Deaths from Iran protests reach more than 500

Unrest in Iran has killed more than 500 people, a rights group said on Jan 11, as Tehran threatened to target US military bases if President Donald Trump carries out threats to intervene on behalf of protesters.

With the Islamic Republic’s clerical establishment facing the biggest demonstrations since 2022, Mr Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if force is used on protesters.

According to its latest spreadsheet – from activists inside and outside Iran – US-based rights group HRANA said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested.

Iran has not given an official toll and Reuters was unable to independently verify the tolls.

Hong Kong court to hear sentencing arguments for Jimmy Lai

PHOTO: AFP

A Hong Kong court will hear sentencing arguments on Jan 12 for pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was convicted of national security crimes that could land him in prison for life.

Lai was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to commit collusion in December under a sweeping national security law that was imposed by Beijing in 2020 after huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in the Chinese finance hub a year earlier.

The 78-year-old media mogul was also convicted of publishing seditious articles through his now-closed Apple Daily newspaper.

UK says NATO talks on deterring Russia in the Arctic ‘business as usual’

PHOTO: AFP

Britain said on Jan 11 discussions with other NATO members on deterring Russian activity in the Arctic were "business as usual", after media reports the UK was in talks with its European allies about deploying a military force to Greenland.

The Telegraph reported on Jan 10 that military chiefs from Britain and other European countries were drawing up plans for a possible NATO mission in Greenland, which US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wanted to acquire.

The newspaper said British officials had begun early-stage talks with Germany, France and others on plans that could involve deploying British troops, warships and aircraft to protect Greenland from Russia and China.

US homeland security to send hundreds more officers to Minnesota

PHOTO: REUTERS

The US Department of Homeland Security is sending "hundreds" more officers to Minnesota a day after tens of thousands of people marched through Minneapolis to protest the fatal shooting of a woman by an immigration agent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in remarks that aired on Jan 11.

The officers would be deployed on Jan 11 and Jan 12 to bolster the safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officials already in Minnesota, Ms Noem said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures programme.

Some 2,000 federal officers have already been dispatched to the Minneapolis-St Paul area in what DHS has called its largest operation ever.

Fletcher urges ‘fragile’ Man United players to ‘dig deep’ after FA Cup exit

PHOTO: AFP

Darren Fletcher admitted Manchester United’s “fragile” players have lost their confidence after Jan 11’s FA Cup exit against Brighton left Old Trafford in turmoil.

Managerless, out of both domestic cups at the first hurdle for the first time since 1981-82 and sitting a disappointing seventh in the Premier League, United have rarely been at a lower ebb in their history.

Near silence greeted the final whistle as the 2-1 third-round loss ended United’s hopes of silverware while some boos rang out as the players trudged off the pitch.