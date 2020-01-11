While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 11

Boy kills teacher, self in Mexico school, possibly ‘influenced’ by video game

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly under the influence of a violent video game, local officials said on Friday.

Jorge Zermeno, mayor of the northern city of Torreon, said the boy shot a female teacher then killed himself in the private school known as the Colegio Cervantes on Friday morning.

At least five students and another teacher also were injured, he added.

Images apparently of the crime scene published on social media showed two people lying in pools of blood on what looked like a school floor, their bodies twisted and their faces covered with sheets. A pistol lay on the ground between them.

'Aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly caused Arabian Sea collision, says Pentagon

The Pentagon accused the Russian navy on Friday of "aggressive" actions in the Arabian Sea after one of their ships very nearly collided with a US Navy destroyer.

The Russian ship ignored collision warning blasts from the USS Farragut and came extremely close before turning away, narrowly averting a crash, said the US Navy 5th Fleet, which released video footage of the incident.

"While the Russian ship took action, the initial delay in complying with international rules while it was making an aggressive approach increased the risk of collision," the fleet said in a statement.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm

Prince Harry's wife Meghan has returned to Canada following the couple's bombshell announcement that they were quitting their frontline royal duties, it emerged on Friday, as the monarch held urgent talks with her family to resolve the crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent an extended Christmas holiday in Canada with their son before returning to break the news this week that they would "step back" from their royal roles.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that Meghan flew back on Thursday, having never intended to be in Britain long.

Britain formally requests extradition of US diplomat's wife after fatal crash

Britain has sent an extradition request for the wife of a US diplomat who left the country last year after a road collision that killed 19-year-old Briton Harry Dunn, a spokesman for the UK interior ministry said on Friday.

British prosecutors are seeking the extradition of Anne Sacoolas over the crash last August in which Dunn was killed while riding his motorbike.

"Following the Crown Prosecution Service's charging decision, the Home Office has sent an extradition request to the United States for Anne Sacoolas on charges of causing death by dangerous driving," a Home Office spokesman said in a statement. "This is now a decision for the US authorities."

Jane Fonda, Joaquin Phoenix join climate protesters outside US Congress

Veteran activist and actor Jane Fonda was joined by fellow Hollywood stars Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen at the foot of the US Capitol building in Washington on Friday, where they demanded action on climate change alongside other protesters.

"The climate crisis makes our nation and all nations less secure," said Fonda, sporting a red hat as she was cheered on by a crowd that included Sheen.

She also spoke of the fires in Australia, which have ravaged tens of thousands of square kilometres of bushland and caused at least 27 deaths.

