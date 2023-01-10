While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10

Brazil’s Bolsonaro hospitalised in US, condition ‘not worrying’: Source
Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to a hospital in Florida with intestinal discomfort due to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign, his wife Michelle Bolsonaro said on Monday on Instagram.
In Brazil, Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been treating Bolsonaro since the stabbing, said he has an intestinal subocclusion, or blockage, but was unlikely to need surgery.
“It is not a serious case,” he told Reuters.
Strong 7.6-magnitude quake hits Indonesia: USGS
A strong 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit deep under the ocean off Indonesia and East Timor early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey reported.
The epicentre of the quake was 427 kilometres south of the Indonesian island of Ambon at a depth of 95 kilometres, USGS said.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported some aftershocks at a magnitude of 5.5.
Mattel reannounces recall of Rock ‘n Play sleepers after more infant deaths
Mattel Inc’s Fisher-Price brand on Monday reannounced the recall of about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play sleepers, following at least eight more deaths that occurred after the original recall in 2019.
The product was launched in 2009 and first recalled a decade later after more than 30 infant fatalities were reported.
A total of about 100 deaths have reportedly occurred while infants were in the sleepers, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Monday.
Sri Lanka cabinet approves new electricity tariff without saying what it is
Sri Lanka’s cabinet on Monday approved new electricity tariffs to reflect the cost of coal and power generation to take effect this month, Power Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said, without saying how much higher they would be.
Sri Lanka raised electricity tariffs by 75 per cent last August and a cabinet proposal to raise them by a further 25 per cent had been under consideration on Monday.
Sri Lanka is struggling under its worst financial crisis in seven decades and has to put its massively indebted public finances in order to unlock a US$2.9 billion (S$3.85 billion) IMF loan that was agreed in September.
Football: Wales captain Bale announces end of playing career
Wales and Los Angeles FC winger Gareth Bale said on Monday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 33.
Bale played a Wales record of 111 games for his country and was a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid. He helped the Welsh reached the 2016 and 2020 Euros before leading them in their first World Cup since 1958 at Qatar 2022.
“After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football,” Bale said on Twitter.