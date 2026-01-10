While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 10, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japan PM Takaichi considering Feb snap polls

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering calling a snap parliamentary election in the first half of February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Jan 9, citing government sources.

The move would allow Ms Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, to take advantage of the strong approval ratings she has enjoyed since taking office in October 2025.

Her tough stance on China has appealed to right-wing voters but has sparked a major diplomatic dispute with Japan’s powerful Asian neighbour.

Both Feb 8 and Feb 15 are being considered as election dates, the Yomiuri said.

READ MORE HERE

Son of Iran’s late shah issues ‘urgent’ call to Trump

PHOTO: AFP

The exiled son of Iran’s late shah on Jan 9 appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene urgently as protests persisted in the Islamic republic.

“Mr President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support and action,” Mr Reza Pahlavi wrote on social media. “Please be prepared to intervene to help the people of Iran.”

Mr Pahlavi, who lives in the Washington area, did not specify the intervention he was seeking but pointed both to an internet blackout and the threat of the use of force against protesters.

READ MORE HERE

Trump posts unpublished US jobs data on Truth Social

PHOTO: REUTERS

President Donald Trump posted a chart on social media on the evening of Jan 8 that included figures in the yet-to-be released December employment report.

The chart, which showed the private sector added 654,000 jobs “since January,” matched figures that were not publicly published until 8.30am in Washington on Jan 9. It was posted on Truth Social about 12 hours before the data was set to be released.

The US jobs data, published by the Bureau of Labour Statistics, are among the most closely guarded economic statistics and can move markets by trillions of dollars.

READ MORE HERE

Man fined for cracking egg on far-right leader’s head

PHOTO: AFP

A French court on Jan 9 handed a suspended sentence to a 74-year-old man who last year broke an egg on the head of the leader of France’s main far-right party – and possible presidential candidate – Mr Jordan Bardella.

It also ordered the retired farmer, identified in court as Jean-Paul, to pay a €1,000 (S$1,160) fine, as well as damages to Bardella of €500 for harming his image and €600 to contribute to his legal fees.

The far-right National Rally (RN) party is eyeing its best chance to win the presidency when President Emmanuel Macron steps down in 2027 after the maximum two consecutive terms.

READ MORE HERE

ITF to review wildcard process after competitor goes viral

The International Tennis Federation said on Jan 9 the performance of a wildcard player at a women’s tournament in Nairobi was “unacceptable” for a World Tennis Tour (WTT) event and that it was reviewing procedures for awarding wildcards.

The comments followed a first-round match at an ITF W35 event in Kenya that went viral after wildcard Hajar Abdelkader lost 6-0 6-0 in 37 minutes, committing 20 double faults and appearing unfamiliar with basic elements of the game, prompting organisers to say the wildcard should not have been granted.

“As the Tournament Operator and National Association, Tennis Kenya had understood that Ms Abdelkader was of an appropriate standard to compete. The outcome showed this was clearly not the case and was unacceptable for a World Tennis Tour event, along with being unfortunate for the player,” an ITF spokesperson said.