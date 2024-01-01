While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Rain did not stop crowds from ushering in the new year at Marina Bay
The rain that fell across Singapore on the evening of Dec 31 did not hinder a crowd from forming in the Marina Bay area, with revelers determined to save a spot to catch the New Year fireworks.
Amid a drizzle that started from 5pm, people gathered in front of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands - a popular spot to catch the pyrotechnic display - with many pulling out umbrellas and raincoats.
Ms Kathy Lee, who works in finance, was with three friends. The 28-year-old said they arrived at 6pm with a mat, umbrellas and food for a picnic, adding: “I would be very disappointed if we had to go home after going through all that effort. But camping together in the rain is quite fun.”
Gazans pray new year can bring peace after ‘wreckage’ of 2023
As they turn from a year that could barely have brought more bitter hardship after 12 weeks of a pulverising Israeli assault, people in Gaza have little hope that 2024 will bring much relief.
In Rafah on Gaza’s border with Egypt, which has become the biggest focal point for Palestinians fleeing other parts of the enclave, people on Dec 31 were more preoccupied with trying to find shelter, food and water than by the new year.
“In 2024 I wish to go back to the wreckage of my home, pitch a tent and live there,” said Abu Abdullah al-Agha, a middle aged Palestinian man whose house in Khan Younis was destroyed and who lost a young niece and nephew in an Israeli air strike.
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II to abdicate after 52 years on the throne
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II will abdicate on Jan 14 next year after 52 years on the throne and will be succeeded by her eldest son Crown Prince Frederik, she said her annual New Year’s speech on Dec 31.
The 83-year-old queen, who took over the throne in 1972, is the longest-serving monarch in Europe following the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in Sept 2022.
In February, she underwent a successful back surgery.
Reckitt’s Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US, FDA says
Reckitt Benckiser Group’s Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the US market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria in product sampled outside the US, the US Food and Drug Administration said on Sunday.
Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said.
The Nutramigen containers were manufactured in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July and August, the FDA said.
Djokovic delivers as Serbia beat China in United Cup
Novak Djokovic closed out his spectacular 2023 on a winning note as the world number one eased past China’s Zhang Zhizhen 6-3 6-2 on his United Cup debut on Dec 31 before doubling up to secure a 2-1 victory for Serbia in the mixed team tournament.
The 36-year-old showed no signs of slowing down as he lifted the Australian, French and US Open trophies last season - with his only blip being a five-set defeat in the Wimbledon final - before securing the year-end top spot at the ATP Finals.
Djokovic wasted little time in priming himself for a tilt at a record-extending 11th trophy at the Jan 14-28 Australian Open as he dismantled world number 58 Zhang in 72 minutes at a packed RAC Arena in his first match of the 2024 season