While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Rain did not stop crowds from ushering in the new year at Marina Bay



The rain that fell across Singapore on the evening of Dec 31 did not hinder a crowd from forming in the Marina Bay area, with revelers determined to save a spot to catch the New Year fireworks.

Amid a drizzle that started from 5pm, people gathered in front of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands - a popular spot to catch the pyrotechnic display - with many pulling out umbrellas and raincoats.

Ms Kathy Lee, who works in finance, was with three friends. The 28-year-old said they arrived at 6pm with a mat, umbrellas and food for a picnic, adding: “I would be very disappointed if we had to go home after going through all that effort. But camping together in the rain is quite fun.”

