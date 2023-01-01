While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Thousands gather at Marina Bay to welcome 2023
As fireworks exploded at midnight over the Esplanade Bridge in the Marina Bay area, welcoming 2023, Mr Leon Lai rose to his feet with his five-month-old daughter in his arms.
Starting a new family was the highlight of 2022 for Mr Lai, 30, and he hopes the new year will be a more peaceful one, with the Covid-19 virus in retreat.
The business owner, who was with his family and cousins, said: “I’m hoping 2023 will be even better, and hopefully Covid-19 won’t be something we need to worry about anymore.”
He was among thousands of revellers crammed along Esplanade Bridge to the Merlion Park, in the Marina Bay area, on Saturday night.
Russian missile strikes on Ukraine kill one
Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least one person in Kyiv, in attacks President Volodymyr Zelensky said showed Moscow was in league with the devil.
The second barrage of major Russian missile attacks in three days badly damaged a Kyiv hotel and a residential building. Energy Minister German Galushchenko on Facebook said the strikes had not caused serious damage to the national power system.
Russia has been attacking vital Ukraine infrastructure since October with barrages of missile and drones, causing sweeping power blackouts as the cold weather bites.
North Korea fires missile on New Year’s Day
North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the sea to the east of the Korean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, the South Korean military said.
The move comes not even 24 hours after North Korea launched three ballistic missiles on Saturday.
The short-range ballistic missile was fired around 2.50am local time (3.50am Singapore time) from around the capital Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Xi says China in new phase of Covid-19 fight, warns of challenges
President Xi Jinping said China has entered a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus and tough challenges remain, his most frank public comments on the reversal of the zero-Covid policy that has resulted in nationwide outbreaks and tested the health system and economy.
“Following a science-based and targeted approach, we have adapted our Covid response in light of the evolving situation, to protect the life and health of the people to the greatest extent possible,” Mr Xi said in his annual New Year Eve speech on Saturday.
On Friday, Mr Xi made his first comments on the zero-Covid policy since his government took its first easing steps on Dec 7. He said the strategy was “optimised” to protect people’s lives and minimise economic costs.
Football: Arsenal open up seven-point lead
Arsenal closed out 2022 with a 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday that gives them a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League after title rivals Manchester City and Newcastle United both dropped points.
Arsenal opened up a 3-0 lead through Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Eddie Nketiah but Brighton never gave up, pulling two goals back either side of a Gabriel Martinelli strike to set up a nervous finish for the Gunners, who held on to win.
The victory leaves Arsenal in pole position on 43 points from 16 games with champions City on 36, Newcastle on 34 from 17 and Manchester United on 32 from 16.