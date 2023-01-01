While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1

Thousands gather at Marina Bay to welcome 2023

As fireworks exploded at midnight over the Esplanade Bridge in the Marina Bay area, welcoming 2023, Mr Leon Lai rose to his feet with his five-month-old daughter in his arms.

Starting a new family was the highlight of 2022 for Mr Lai, 30, and he hopes the new year will be a more peaceful one, with the Covid-19 virus in retreat.

The business owner, who was with his family and cousins, said: “I’m hoping 2023 will be even better, and hopefully Covid-19 won’t be something we need to worry about anymore.”

He was among thousands of revellers crammed along Esplanade Bridge to the Merlion Park, in the Marina Bay area, on Saturday night.

