While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 1, 2026

Crowds welcoming the new year during the fireworks display in Marina Bay on Jan 1, 2026.

S’pore welcomes 2026 with fireworks, heartland cheer

Singapore ushered in the new year in dazzling splendor, with a final hurrah to the Republic’s 60th birthday and an eye towards an even brighter 2026.

As the clock struck midnight, massive crowds that thronged the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin waterfronts turned their gazes skyward to the final crescendo of fireworks that lit up the clear night sky, and some found themselves reflecting on the year that had just passed.

By 8pm, police had closed the Jubilee Bridge, Fullerton waterfront and Merlion waterfront areas due to capacity crowds.

Those who opted for locations closer to home were wowed by evening-long celebrations at Boon Lay, Keat Hong, Marsiling, Nee Soon, Punggol, Tampines and Woodlands, and countdowns also took place at five migrant worker recreation centres and more than 10 dormitories, with live performances, food stations and carnival games.

US discusses stronger Ukraine security guarantees with allies

PHOTO: AFP

US envoy Steve Witkoff said he held a “productive call” with European leaders on the next steps in President Donald Trump’s efforts to bring a halt to Russia’s war in Ukraine, following new challenges in the peace negotiations this week.

Mr Witkoff, in a Dec 31 post on X, said that he along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, had discussed “advancing the next steps in the European peace process.”

The discussions touch on “strengthening security guarantees and developing effective deconfliction mechanisms to help end the war and ensure it does not restart,” Mr Witkoff said.

India imposes cigarette excise duty, effective Feb 1

ST FILE PHOTO

India has imposed an excise duty on cigarettes in a range of 2,050-8,500 rupees (S$29-S$121) per thousand sticks based on the length of the products, effective Feb 1, the finance ministry said in an order late on Dec 31.

The move could increase prices of cigarettes for an estimated 100 million smokers in the world’s most populous country.

In December, the Indian government approved a new law - the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025 - that replaces a temporary levy on cigarettes and tobacco products.

US flu cases rise as holiday travel fuels spread

PHOTO: EPA

Flu cases are climbing across the US amid holiday travel and gatherings, with infections rising faster than in previous years, according to latest data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Estimates released on Dec 30 showed at least 7.5 million illnesses, 81,000 hospitalisations and 3,100 deaths so far this season, while experts warned the numbers are likely to keep rising.

Holiday travel, low vaccination rates and misinformation are contributing to the spike, public health experts told Reuters.

France plans social media ban for children under 15

PHOTO: REUTERS

France will make a fresh attempt to protect children from excessive screen time, proposing a ban on social media access for children under 15 by September 2026, according to a draft law seen by AFP.

The initiative is backed by President Emmanuel Macron, who said in December that Parliament should start debating such a proposal in January.

Australia imposed a social media ban on under 16s in December, in a world first.