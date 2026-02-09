While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 9, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai Party leader, arriving for a press conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok on Feb 8.

Thai PM Anutin consolidates power with dominating election win

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's Bhumjaithai Party won a clear victory in Feb 8's general election, raising the prospect that a more stable coalition may now succeed in bringing an end to a period of prolonged political instability.

Mr Anutin set the stage for the snap election in mid-December during a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, a move political analysts said appeared to be timed by the conservative leader to cash in on surging nationalism.

It is a gamble that paid off for a prime minister, who - having taken over after premier Paetongtarn Shinawatra of the populist Pheu Thai party was ousted over the Cambodian crisis - then dissolved Parliament less than 100 days later.

With nearly 95 per cent of polling stations reporting, preliminary results released by the election commission showed the Bhumjaithai Party winning about 192 seats, compared to 117 for the progressive People's Party, and 74 for the once-dominant Pheu Thai party.

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Takaichi forges stunning election win

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition swept to a historic election win on Feb 8, paving the way for her tax cuts that have spooked financial markets, and military spending aimed at countering China.

The conservative Ms Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader who says she is inspired by Britain’s “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, was projected to deliver as many as 328 of the 465 seats in Parliament’s Lower House for her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

The LDP alone sailed past the 233 seats needed for a majority less than two hours after polls closed, on track for one of its best-ever election results.

Starmer’s chief of staff quits amid Mandelson-Epstein furore

Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney quit his post on Feb 8, becoming the casualty of a furore over the decision to appoint his ally Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to Washington that now threatens the prime minister’s own position.

The loss of his key aide is a hammer blow to Mr Starmer, who as recently as Feb 4 said he retained confidence in Mr McSweeney and considered him an “essential part of my team.” With the Irishman the architect of Labour’s 2024 election landslide win and the prime minister’s closest senior adviser, his departure leaves the prime minister exposed at a time when frustrated MPs are braying for change at the top.

Mr Starmer’s vulnerability was laid bare in the wake of Mr McSweeney’s departure, when two key Labour-linked groups suggested accountability shouldn’t end with the chief of staff.

Israel to take more West Bank powers and relax settler land buys

Israel's security Cabinet approved a series of steps on Feb 8 that would make it easier for settlers in the occupied West Bank to buy land while granting Israeli authorities more enforcement powers over Palestinians, Israeli media reported.

The West Bank is among the territories that the Palestinians seek for a future independent state. Much of it is under Israeli military control, with limited Palestinian self-rule in some areas run by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA).

Citing statements by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israeli news sites Ynet and Haaretz said the measures included scrapping decades-old regulations that prevent Jewish private citizens buying land in the West Bank.

Manchester City snatch chaotic 2-1 win at Liverpool to stay on Arsenal’s heels

Manchester City's Erling Haaland converted a stoppage-time penalty to give his side a 2-1 victory at Liverpool on Feb 8, narrowing the gap with Premier League leaders Arsenal to six points and breathing new life into the title race.

The Norwegian's 21st league goal of the season capped a thrilling comeback after Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free kick put Liverpool ahead in the 74th minute, only for Bernardo Silva to equalise late before Haaland's decisive spot-kick.

In a chaotic finale, City's Rayan Cherki appeared to have scored from the halfway line after goalkeeper Alisson ventured upfield, with Haaland and Szoboszlai both sprinting and grappling as the ball crept over the line.