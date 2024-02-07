While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

Trump not immune from election subversion charges, US appeals court rules



A federal appeals court on Feb 6 ruled that Donald Trump does not have immunity from charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat, bringing the former US president a step closer to an unprecedented criminal trial.

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s claim that he cannot be prosecuted because the allegations relate to his official responsibilities as president.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former president Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defences of any other criminal defendant,” the unanimous panel wrote. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

