While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

Trump not immune from election subversion charges, US appeals court rules
A federal appeals court on Feb 6 ruled that Donald Trump does not have immunity from charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat, bringing the former US president a step closer to an unprecedented criminal trial.
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s claim that he cannot be prosecuted because the allegations relate to his official responsibilities as president.
“For the purpose of this criminal case, former president Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defences of any other criminal defendant,” the unanimous panel wrote. “But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as president no longer protects him against this prosecution.”
Paris knife attacker sought to ‘target French people’
A Mali-born man suspected of injuring several people with a knife and hammer at a Paris railway station deliberately sought out French people to attack, Paris prosecutors said Feb 6.
On Feb 6, the 32-year-old was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a weapon, prosecutors said.
An investigating magistrate questioned the suspect earlier Feb 6. He was set to appear before another judge who will decide where he should be remanded in custody.
US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Feb 6 the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal for the release of hostages as part of an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.
Blinken said at a press conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas’ response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Feb 7.
Blinken declined to discuss the details of the response.
Towering Colossus of Constantine reconstructed in Rome
Two giant feet, a knee, a bicep and an enormous head – archaeologists have reassembled these few marble fragments to reconstruct the Colossus of Constantine, a larger-than-life statue of the first Roman emperor to embrace Christianity.
A reproduction of the 13-metre seated statue, a bronze cloak draped over Constantine’s left shoulder, was publicly unveiled on Feb 6, offering a rare view of the towering statues built in ancient Rome to glorify the gods or emperors.
“The impression one has before this sculpture of the emperor elicits what must have been the sensation of his subjects before an imperial image,” said Claudio Parisi Presicce, Rome’s top official for cultural heritage.
Paris Olympics chief faces legal probe over pay: Source
French investigators have opened a legal probe into the pay of Paris Olympics chief organiser Tony Estanguet, a legal source said Feb 6, in an embarrassing development six months before the Games begin.
The enquiry by magistrates specialised in financial crimes began “last week” and will look into the manner in which Estanguet receives his pay as head of the organising committee, the source said on condition of anonymity.
The triple gold medal-winning Olympic canoeist had so far been spared the legal problems that have embroiled other members of the Paris 2024 team.