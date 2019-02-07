While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 7

At least two killed after building collapses in Turkey’s Istanbul: Official

At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul on Wednesday (Feb 6), the governor’s office said.

It was not immediately clear why the building, in the Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, had collapsed.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the site that 43 people were registered in 14 apartments at the address, but that the top three floors of the building had been built illegally.

Trump nominates US Treasury's David Malpass to lead World Bank

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Feb 6) that the World Bank Group should be led by US Treasury official David Malpass, a Trump loyalist and critic of multilateral institutions who has vowed to pursue "pro-growth" reforms at the global lender.

Trump's nomination of Malpass, the Treasury Department's top diplomat, is subject to a vote by the World Bank's executive board and could draw challengers from some of the bank's 188 other shareholding countries.

The United States, the lender's largest shareholder with 16 per cent of its voting power, has traditionally chosen the bank's president, but departing president Jim Yong Kim faced challengers from Colombia and Nigeria in 2012.

Conjoined twins born in Yemen need treatment abroad to survive

Conjoined twin boys born in Yemen are in urgent need of treatment abroad, but are unable to leave because the war there has closed the capital city's airport.

Doctors treating two-week-old Abd al-Khaleq and Abd al-Rahim said Yemen's war-ravaged health system cannot keep them alive, and the parents are poor.

"They need to travel immediately. They will not be able to survive in Yemen under the social, political and economic circumstances in this country," Doctor Faisal al-Balbali told Reuters in al-Thawra hospital in the capital Sanaa where the boys were born.

Last 4 years hottest on record, UN confirms

The last four years were the hottest since global temperature records began, the UN confirmed Wednesday (Feb 6) in an analysis that it said was a "clear sign of continuing long-term climate change".

The UN's World Meterological Organization said in November that 2018 was set to be the fourth warmest year in recorded history, stressing the urgent need for action to rein in runaway planetary warming.

On Wednesday, it incorporated the final weeks of last year into its climate models and concluded that average global surface temperature in 2018 was 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial baseline levels.

Brazil's Lula given nearly 13 years in new graft conviction

A Brazilian court Wednesday (Feb 6) handed a near 13-year sentence to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in a new corruption conviction for the former leftist president already serving a lengthy jail term in a separate case.

Lula, 73, was found guilty by a court in the southern city of Curitiba of accepting renovation work by two construction companies on a farmhouse in exchange for ensuring they won contracts with the state-run oil company Petrobras.

He was given a sentence of 12 years and 11 months by the court located in the southern city of Curitiba.

