While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 6

Republicans criticise Biden for waiting to shoot down Chinese balloon

Republican US lawmakers on Sunday criticised President Joe Biden for waiting days to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon as it floated over the United States, accusing him of showing weakness towards China and initially trying to keep the breach of US airspace undisclosed.

A US Air Force fighter jet on Saturday shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina, a week after it first entered US airspace near Alaska, triggering a dramatic spying saga that has further strained American-Chinese relations.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday the US military was able to collect “valuable” intelligence by studying the balloon, and that three other Chinese surveillance balloons had transited the US during Mr Donald Trump’s administration - a disclosure the Republican former president denied.

