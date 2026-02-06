While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 6, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Trump administration has repeatedly pressed for a fresh nuclear arms treaty to include China - but Beijing has resisted the pressure.

Trump urges new nuclear treaty after Russia pact ends

US President Donald Trump on Feb 5 called for a brand new nuclear treaty after the last agreement with Russia expired, prompting fears of a new global arms race.

The Trump administration has repeatedly pressed for a new treaty to include China, whose arsenal is growing but still significantly smaller than those of Russia and the US.

But Beijing has publicly rejected the pressure.

Mr Trump had been mostly mum on Russian calls to extend New START - the 2010 treaty that imposed the last restrictions on the two largest nuclear powers after decades of agreements dating from the Cold War.

Russia, US agree to resume military contacts

PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia and the US agreed to resume high-level military contacts, in a major step of rapprochement between the world’s top nuclear powers at Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi on Feb 5.

Moscow and Washington suspended senior military dialogue shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, with then US president Joe Biden severing almost all contact with Russia. The two countries maintained an emergency deconfliction line.

The agreement to restore military contacts came after two days of talks between US, Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Abu Dhabi, searching for a deal to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Danone recalls infant formula in European countries

PHOTO: AFP

French food giant Danone has enlarged its recall of infant formula to Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Switzerland, the company and national health authorities said on Feb 5.

Danone and several other manufacturers have issued recalls of infant formula that could be contaminated with toxins that can cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea in more than 60 countries since December.

In Danone’s latest recall, several hundred lots of formula are affected, including more than 120 of Aptamil and Milumil in Austria and Germany and 119 of Gallia and Bledilait in France, authorities said.

WEF investigates its CEO over Epstein links

PHOTO: REUTERS

The World Economic Forum has launched an independent investigation into its chief executive officer Borge Brende to clarify his relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the organisation said on Feb 5.

The Geneva-based organiser of the Davos summit said it was looking into disclosures from the US Justice Department that showed Mr Brende had had three business dinners with Epstein and had also communicated with the disgraced financier via email and text message.

“In light of these interactions, the Governing Board requested the Audit and Risk Committee to look into the matter, which subsequently decided to initiate an independent review,” the WEF said in a statement.

Doping chiefs vow to look into ‘penis injection’ claims

PHOTO: AFP

Anti-doping chiefs at the Winter Olympics said on Feb 5 they they would investigate bizarre claims that Olympic ski jumpers are injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises to get a competitive advantage.

The claims, first reported in the German media, are based on the theory that adjustments to ski jumpers’ body suits, especially around the groin, can create the effect of a sail that can add metres to a jump.

Two Norwegians were given three-month suspensions in 2025 after the team was found to have adjusted the seams of their suits around the crotch area at the 2025 World Ski Championships.