While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3

Kyiv accuses Russians of selling Ukraine children for sex

Kyiv’s human rights commissioner on Thursday accused Russians of kidnapping his country’s children and selling them for sex.

“Telegram channels revealed that Russians are kidnapping Ukrainian children and making sexual videos with them,” the Ukrainian parliament’s rights commissioner, Mr Dmytro Lubinets, said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

“For example, they are offering 250,000 rubles (130,000 hryvnia) for a boy who should start school soon,” he said, describing the boy as a Ukrainian orphan. 130,000 hryvnia equates to around S$4,500.

Mr Lubinets posted an excerpt from an exchange on WhatsApp between two people allegedly discussing using a young boy for a child pornography shoot.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 1,000 migrant children yet to be reunited with parents