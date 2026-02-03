While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 3, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump (right) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC, on Feb 13, 2025.

Trump cuts India tariffs after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil

The US and India reached a trade agreement cutting tariffs on Indian goods, US President Donald Trump announced, de-escalating tensions between the two countries.

Mr Trump said on Feb 2 that he would lower his 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent after Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed during a phone call to stop buying Russian oil.

Mr Trump is also removing the extra 25 per cent duty on Indian goods he applied in response to India’s purchases of crude from Russia, according to officials familiar with the matter.

In total, the moves will reduce the overall levies on many Indian goods from 50 per cent to 18 per cent, representing a significant reduction on textiles, machinery and other goods.

READ MORE HERE

Britain’s PM Starmer orders probe into sacked envoy’s Epstein ties

PHOTO: AFP

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered an urgent inquiry into the ties between London’s former ambassador to Washington, Mr Peter Mandelson, and the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during the politician’s time as a government minister, Downing Street said on Feb 2.

Mr Starmer also believes Mr Mandelson should be stripped of his title as a lord and no longer sit in the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords.

The review, which will be led by Cabinet Secretary Chris Wormald, comes after newly released US documents revived scrutiny of Mr Mandelson’s close connection to the disgraced financier.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk’s SpaceX to combine with xAI ahead of mega IPO

Mr Elon Musk plans to merge SpaceX with xAI, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that encompasses the billionaire’s increasingly costly ambitions to dominate artificial intelligence and space exploration.

The deal was announced in a memo on Feb 2, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

The combined company is expected to price the shares at about US$527 (S$669) each, and would have a valuation of US$1.25 trillion, some of the people said.

READ MORE HERE

France passes delayed 2026 budget, ending months-long saga

PHOTO: REUTERS

France finally got a 2026 budget on Feb 2, when two no-confidence motions failed, allowing the legislation to pass and heralding a period of relative stability for Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's weak minority government.

Budget negotiations have consumed the French political class for nearly two years, after President Emmanuel Macron's 2024 snap election delivered a hung Parliament just as a massive hole in public finances made belt-tightening more urgent.

The budget talks have cost two prime ministers their jobs, unsettled debt markets and alarmed France's European partners.

READ MORE HERE

Wolves’ Strand Larsen joins Crystal Palace, Mateta stays there

Crystal Palace signed striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £48 million (S$83 million) but the man he was due to replace - Jean-Philippe Mateta - is still at the club after his move to AC Milan fell through on medical grounds.

Norwegian forward Strand Larsen completed his move late on transfer deadline day on Feb 2, making him the London club's second big buy after they paid Tottenham Hotspur £35 million - a club record until today - for Brennan Johnson.

Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in his first season at Wolves after moving from Celta Vigo in 2024 and has continued to look sharp this season. Palace said he has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.