While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

Hungary finally ratifies Sweden’s Nato accession



Hungary on Feb 26 ratified Sweden’s Nato accession, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country, whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War.

The Hungarian Parliament’s vote passed after a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Feb 23 during which the two countries signed an arms deal.

The move ends months of delays to complete Sweden’s security policy shift.

