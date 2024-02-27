While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

Hungary finally ratifies Sweden’s Nato accession
Hungary on Feb 26 ratified Sweden’s Nato accession, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country, whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War.
The Hungarian Parliament’s vote passed after a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Feb 23 during which the two countries signed an arms deal.
The move ends months of delays to complete Sweden’s security policy shift.
Israel committed to eradicating Hamas regardless of economic toll, minister says
Israel is committed to winning the war in Gaza and eliminating Hamas regardless of the economic toll on the country, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said on Feb 26.
Israel’s US$500 billion (S$672.45 billion) economy has taken a hit during the more than four-month-old war against the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, during which thousands of people have left the Israeli workforce and gone to serve in the military.
But Barkat, who is widely seen a potential candidate to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made clear that national security was not only paramount but also vital for Israel’s economy.
Navalny was close to being freed in prisoner swap between Russia and West: Ally
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was “killed” because he was close to being freed in a prisoner swap and President Vladimir Putin could not tolerate the thought of him being released, a close ally alleged on Feb 26.
Navalny, 47, died at an Arctic penal colony on Feb 16. The Kremlin, which casts Navalny and his supporters as US-backed extremists, has denied state involvement in his death. Navalny’s death certificate, according to supporters, said he died of natural causes.
The Kremlin did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Navalny ally Maria Pevchikh, who is based outside Russia, did not present documentary evidence for her assertion.
Trump appeals US$454 million judgment in NY civil fraud case
Donald Trump on Feb 26 appealed against a judge’s ruling that he must pay US$454 million (S$610 million) in penalties and interest for fraudulently exaggerating his net worth and the values of his real estate holdings to secure better loan terms.
The former US president asked an intermediate-level state appellate court to overturn Justice Arthur Engoron’s Feb 16 ruling in a civil fraud lawsuit brought in 2022 by New York Attorney-General Letitia James. The ruling included a US$354.9 million penalty and limits on his ability to do business in New York state.
The penalties, along with sizable jury awards in two other civil cases, could become a drain on Trump’s cash reserves and hobble parts of his real estate empire as he pursues the Republican nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov 5 US election.
Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round
Andy Murray battled back from a set down to beat Denis Shapovalov and reach the second round of the Dubai Championships on Feb 26.
The former world number one, who snapped a six-match losing streak in Doha last week before going out against Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, won 4-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3.
“I still love competing and still love the game. Obviously it gets harder and harder the older you get,” said Murray after clinching his 500th win on hard courts, joining Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi and Rafael Nadal in reaching the milestone.