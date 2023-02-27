While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27

Wave of support for Turkish father who lost daughter in quake
A photo of a father holding his daughter’s hand killed in Turkey’s February 6 earthquake has provoked an outpouring of sympathy and support from around the world, he told AFP.
Around three weeks after the disaster that killed more then 44,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighbouring Syria, AFP photographer Adem Altan tracked down Mesut Hancer in the capital Ankara.
He had moved there from Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre of the quake.
EU chief, UK PM to meet Monday over Northern Ireland protocol
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain on Monday to discuss changes on the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol, they said in a joint statement.
The two “agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland”, said the statement issued late Sunday.
Commission “President von der Leyen will therefore meet with the Prime Minister in the UK tomorrow (Monday),” it said.
Viruses in Cambodian bird flu cases identified as endemic clade
The viruses that infected two people in Cambodia with H5N1 avian influenza have been identified as an endemic clade of bird flu circulating in the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.
The cases reported last week had raised concerns they were caused by a new strain of H5N1, clade 2.3.4.4b, which emerged in 2020 and has caused record numbers of deaths among wild birds and domestic poultry in recent months.
But work so far suggests this is not the case.
Thousands protest against electoral overhaul in Mexico
Thousands gathered in cities throughout Mexico on Sunday to protest against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to shrink the independent electoral authority, arguing the changes threaten democracy - an accusation he vigorously denies.
Mexico’s Congress last week approved a major overhaul of the National Electoral Institute (INE), which Lopez Obrador has repeatedly attacked as corrupt and inefficient.
Critics of the legislation, which will slash the INE’s budget and staff, are holding marches in Mexico City and other major cities as the contentious shake-up appears poised to go before the Mexican Supreme Court.
Football: Ten Hag wants sustained success after Man Utd’s League Cup glory
Erik ten Hag urged Manchester United to use their League Cup final victory against Newcastle on Sunday as a springboard for sustained success.
United clinched their first major trophy for six years as Casemiro’s header and an own goal from Sven Botman sealed their mature 2-0 win at Wembley.
Ten Hag’s first season as United manager has proved transformative for a club in turmoil when he arrived from Ajax last year.