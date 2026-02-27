While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 27, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Body of missing boy retrieved from Kallang River

The body of a 13-year-old boy has been retrieved from the waters off Kallang MRT station on the night of Feb 26, more than 24 hours after he was reported missing after falling into the river while fishing there.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted at about 10.35pm about a person floating in the Kallang River.

SCDF firefighters and rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team retrieved the person, who was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A man, who earlier identified himself as a family member of the boy, went to identify the body just before midnight. He returned a few minutes later, crying and confirming to other relatives that it was the missing boy.

Afghanistan military attacks Pakistan after deadly strikes

Afghanistan attacked Pakistani forces on Feb 26 and said its troops have killed and captured dozens of soldiers, claims denied by the government in Islamabad.

The offensive at multiple points along the frontier follows a series of border clashes and Pakistani strikes on Afghanistan in recent months.

“In response to repeated violations by the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

Hillary Clinton tells panel she has no info on Epstein

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton told a congressional committee on Fev 26 that she did not remember ever meeting the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and had no information to share about his criminal activities.

“I do not recall ever encountering Mr Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices. I have nothing to add to that,” Mrs Clinton said in a statement, which she released as she delivered a closed-door deposition to the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in Chappaqua, New York.

The hearing was paused briefly after a photo of Mrs Clinton seated at a table was leaked to social media, in a violation of committee rules, according to Clinton adviser Nick Merrill. Conservative influencer Benny Johnson, who published the photo, said it was taken by Republican Representative Lauren Boebert.

Near-blind Myanmar refugee found dead in Buffalo

A nearly blind refugee from Myanmar missing since his release from a Buffalo jail into the custody of US Border Patrol has been found dead on a downtown street, city authorities said on Feb 25.

Police officers in the upstate New York city located the body of Mr Nurul Amin Shah Alam, 56, on the evening of Feb 24, a Buffalo Police Department spokesperson said.

Mr Shah Alam had been missing since Feb 19, when US Border Patrol agents dropped him off at a coffee shop miles from his home following his release from a county jail, where he had spent much of the last year awaiting trial on criminal charges that resulted in a misdemeanour plea deal.

EPL to launch direct-to-consumer streaming in S’pore

PHOTO: EPA

The English Premier League (EPL) is set to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore, its chief executive Richard Masters reportedly announced at the Financial Times’ Business of Football conference on Feb 26.

He told the audience at the Peninsula Hotel, London, that the Premier League will go direct to consumer with its own streaming offering for the first time, after electing to launch a service in Singapore “in partnership” with StarHub, its existing rights holder.

As reported in British tabloid The Sun, Masters said: “For the first time, we’re going direct-to-consumer in Singapore. It’s a very long, considered process, carefully chosen.”