While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

G-7 pledges more Russia sanctions after Ukraine virtual talks

The Group of 7 countries pledged support for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia after a virtual meeting on Feb 24, on the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

In a statement after the meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attended, the leaders vowed to “raise the cost” of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The G-7 leaders didn’t make any public statement about further military aid to Ukraine, but urged “the approval of additional support to close Ukraine’s remaining budget gap for 2024“.

“We will continue to raise the cost of Russia’s war, degrade Russia’s sources of revenue and impede its efforts to build its war machine,” said the group, which includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.

