While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

G-7 pledges more Russia sanctions after Ukraine virtual talks
The Group of 7 countries pledged support for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia after a virtual meeting on Feb 24, on the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.
In a statement after the meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also attended, the leaders vowed to “raise the cost” of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
The G-7 leaders didn’t make any public statement about further military aid to Ukraine, but urged “the approval of additional support to close Ukraine’s remaining budget gap for 2024“.
“We will continue to raise the cost of Russia’s war, degrade Russia’s sources of revenue and impede its efforts to build its war machine,” said the group, which includes the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.
Navalny’s body given to his mother, his team says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed to his mother more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison colony, his team said on Feb 24.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, died on Feb 16 in one of Russia’s toughest prisons in northern Siberia. He was serving a 19-year sentence on charges denounced by Putin’s critics as political retribution for his opposition activity.
For a week, Russian officials had refused to give Lyudmila Navalnaya custody of her son’s body.
Haley lashes out over Trump’s Black voter comments
US Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley on Feb 24 lashed out at rival Donald Trump for making what she called “disgusting” comments about Black Americans.
Trump, who is expected to easily defeat Mrs Haley in the Feb 24 nominating contest in South Carolina, suggested that Black voters favour him because they can relate to his troubles with the law.
“It’s disgusting. But that’s what happens when he goes off the teleprompter. That’s the chaos that comes with Donald Trump,” Mrs Haley said, at a polling station in her home state.
Foden strike keeps Man City on Liverpool’s heels
Manchester City secured a hard-earned 1-0 victory at Bournemouth on Feb 24, as Phil Foden’s first-half goal moved them one point behind Premier League leaders Liverpool.
Foden converted from close range in the 24th minute and it proved enough for Pep Guardiola’s side who were well below their best against a feisty Bournemouth.
The hosts looked capable of an equaliser after the break when Marcus Tavernier had two decent opportunities in quick succession and Enes Unal headed just wide at the death.
Khachanov ends Mensik’s dream Qatar run
Karen Khachanov ended Jakub Mensik’s bid to become the 10th youngest ATP champion with a straight sets win in the Qatar Open final on Feb 24.
The 17th-ranked Russian won 7-6 (14/12), 6-4 to claim a sixth career title against 18-year-old Mensik, the youngest finalist at a tour event since Carlos Alcaraz at Umag in 2021.
Czech teenager Mensik, ranked 116 who will break into the top 100 next week, was playing in just his third main draw event following breakout runs to the third round of the 2023 US Open and a second-round appearance at the Australian Open in January.