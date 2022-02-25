While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25

Ukraine under full-scale attack; West sanctions Russia

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war in a pre-dawn televised address, explosions and gunfire were heard throughout the morning in Kyiv, a city of three million people.

"This is a premeditated attack," US President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House as he unveiled harsh new sanctions coordinated with allies. "Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

By nightfall, a picture was emerging of fierce fighting across multiple fronts.

