While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 25, 2026

A screen showing the voting results approving a UN draft resolution in support of lasting peace in Ukraine on Feb 24.

UN says Ukraine cannot be divided, on war anniversary

The UN General Assembly adopted by a wide margin on Feb 24 a motion supporting Ukraine, backing its international borders and voicing concern over intensifying Russian attacks on civilians and critical energy infrastructure.

The vote by the assembly, which has repeatedly supported Ukraine, passed with 107 in favour; 12 against; and 51 abstentions, and was seen as a test of solidarity with Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

A breakdown of voting on the resolution, which is not legally binding but carries political weight, showed that Russia, Belarus and Sudan were among the opponents while China and the United States abstained.

The 15-member Security Council has been deadlocked throughout the war and unable to take action on Ukraine because Russia holds a veto.

UK to enforce travel permit requirement on visitors

PHOTO: REUTERS

Starting on Feb 25, visitors to Britain from 85 countries must obtain an electronic permit in advance of their trip or they will be barred from travelling, the UK interior ministry said.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation scheme requires all visitors who do not need a visa to enter Britain to purchase a pre-travel permit online at a cost of £16 (S$27).

It was introduced in 2023 and extended to European visitors in April in 2025, but has not been strictly enforced.

Louvre president hands in resignation to Macron

PHOTO: REUTERS

The head of France’s world-famous Louvre museum resigned on Feb 24, the office of the French presidency announced, following a months-long string of scandals – including a brazen jewel heist.

Ms Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation letter to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, with the Elysee “hailing an act of responsibility at a time when the world’s largest museum needs appeasement and a new strong impetus to carry out major security projects”.

Ms Des Cars has been under rising pressure since the October robbery at the museum that saw US$100 million (S$126 million) of French crown jewels stolen in broad daylight, which is currently under the scrutiny of an inquiry.

US TV anchor offers $1.3m for info on mother’s abduction

US TV anchor Savannah Guthrie said on Feb 24 her family is now offering up to US$1 million (S$1.3 million) for a tip leading to the recovery of her mother, who was kidnapped 24 days ago.

Ms Guthrie acknowledged that her mother might now be dead, in what would be a tragic end to a case that has gripped America and baffled police since Ms Nancy Guthrie, 84, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona on Feb 1.

Despite a frantic search for the older woman, police have not identified a suspect in the case.

At least 22 dead after heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil

PHOTO: REUTERS

At least 22 people died after heavy rains hit Brazil’s southeastern state of Minas Gerais, local authorities said on Feb 24.

The state fire department confirmed 16 deaths in the city of Juiz de Fora and six in Uba, about 110km away.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva offered his condolences in a post on X.