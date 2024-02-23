While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 23

Fire ravages residential high-rise in Spain’s Valencia

Spanish firefighters were battling high winds to put out a huge fire that gutted a multi-storey apartment block in the eastern port city of Valencia on Feb 22, the emergency services said.

At least 13 people have been injured, including a minor and six firefighters, emergency services and regional officials said, without providing details on the extent of the injuries.

Images showed flames and vast clouds of black smoke engulfing the building in the Campanar neighbourhood in western Valencia, with 22 teams of firefighters called in to fight the fire which also spread to a neighbouring building.

Spain’s TVE public television said there were more than 130 flats in the 14-storey building which had been rapidly “reduced to a skeleton”.

