While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 21

US again vetoes UN action in Israel-Hamas war

The United States on Feb 20 again vetoed a draft United Nations Security Council resolution on the Israel-Hamas war, blocking a demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as it instead pushes the 15-member body to call for a temporary ceasefire linked to the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Thirteen council members voted in favour of the Algerian-drafted text, while Britain abstained.

It was the third such US veto since the start of the current fighting on Oct 7.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield signalled on Feb 17 that the US would veto the draft resolution over concerns it could jeopardise talks between the US, Egypt, Israel and Qatar that seek to broker a pause in the war and the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

