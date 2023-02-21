While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 21

Fresh earthquake hits Turkey-Syria border two weeks after disaster



Another earthquake struck the border region of Turkey and Syria on Monday, just two weeks after the area was devastated by a larger quake that killed more than 47,000 people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of homes.

Monday’s quake, this time with a magnitude of 6.4, was centred near the southern Turkish city of Antakya and was felt in Syria, Egypt and Lebanon.

It struck at a depth of 10 km, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

