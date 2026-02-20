While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 20, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Andrew Mountbatten Windsor - formerly known as Prince Andrew - leaving Aylsham Police Station in the British county of Norfolk on Feb 19, after a day of questioning by London detectives.

King Charles’ brother Andrew released by police

King Charles’ younger brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released from police custody on the evening of Feb 19 after being arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Feb 19, had been questioned all day by detectives from Thames Valley Police.

Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to the late convicted sex offender while working as a trade envoy.

The arrest of the senior royal, eighth in line to the throne, is unprecedented in modern times.

Trump appears to give Iran 10-15 days to make deal

President Donald Trump warned Iran on Feb 19 that it must make a deal over its nuclear programme or “really bad things” will happen, and appeared to set a deadline of no more than 10 to 15 days before the US might take action.

Amid a massive US military buildup in the Middle East that has fuelled fears of a wider war, Mr Trump said negotiations with Iran to end the tense standoff were going well but insisted Tehran has to reach a “meaningful” agreement.

“Otherwise bad things happen,” Mr Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran, told the first meeting of his Board of Peace in Washington.

Trump hosts inaugural meeting of Board of Peace

US President Donald Trump told the first meeting of his Board of Peace on Feb 19 that US$7 billion (S$8.8 billion) has been contributed to a Gaza reconstruction fund that aims to rebuild the enclave once Hamas disarms, an objective that is far from becoming a reality.

The disarmament of Hamas militants and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of humanitarian aid to the war-battered populace of Gaza are among the major questions likely to test the effectiveness of the board in the weeks and months ahead.

In a flurry of announcements at the end of a long, winding speech, Mr Trump said the United States will make a contribution of US$10 billion to the Board of Peace. He said contributing nations had raised US$7 billion as an initial down payment for Gaza reconstruction.

US state sues Apple over iCloud child sex abuse images

The US state of West Virginia on Feb 19 said it is suing Apple over child sex abuse material people tuck away in its iCloud online storage service.

The suit filed by Attorney-General John Bohen McCuskey in a state court accuses the iPhone maker of letting iCloud be used to store and distribute such content, often referred to as child pornography.

Apple has been under pressure from some child safety advocates due to a decision several years ago not to jeopardise user privacy and security by allowing scanning of data stored in iCloud.

US threatens to leave IEA if net zero focus remains

The United States stepped up pressure on the International Energy Agency on Feb 19 to drop net zero from its agenda, giving it a year to do so or risk Washington exiting the organisation.

Speaking on the last day of an IEA ministerial meeting in Paris, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the 52-year-old agency should return to its founding mission of ensuring energy security.

The Paris-based IEA was created to coordinate responses to major disruptions of supplies after the 1973 oil crisis, but it has broadened its focus to include renewable energy and net zero goals under executive director Fatih Birol.