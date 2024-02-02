While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 2

Austin says he should have handled cancer diagnosis better

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Feb 1 apologised for failing to tell President Joe Biden and senior staff about his recent prostate cancer diagnosis ahead of time, adding that the health scare was a “gut punch” that had shaken him.

Mr Austin, 70, also apologised for the way he handled his subsequent hospitalisation, which was kept secret from the public, senior staff and Mr Biden himself for days.

“(Mr Biden) has responded with a grace and warm heart that anyone who knows President Biden would expect and I’m grateful for his full confidence in me,” Mr Austin said, in his first press conference since his secret hospitalisation.

Mr Austin’s secrecy surrounding his condition and his Jan 1 hospitalisation caught the White House and Congress off guard, and even Mr Biden didn’t know Mr Austin was hospitalised during much of the first week of January. “I did not handle this right,” Mr Austin said.

