While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 2, 2026

Trump hopeful of Iran deal after Tehran warns of regional war

US President Donald Trump on Feb 1 said he was hopeful of agreeing a deal with Iran after the country’s supreme leader warned that any US attack on the Islamic republic would trigger a regional war.

Following the Iranian authorities’ deadly response to anti-government protests that peaked in January, Mr Trump has threatened military action and ordered the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Feb 1 likened the recent protests to a “coup”, warning that a US attack would trigger a broad conflict.

“The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war,” he said, telling Iranians they “should not be scared” of Mr Trump’s rhetoric.

Israel to terminate Doctors Without Borders work in Gaza

PHOTO: AFP

Israel announced on Feb 1 it was terminating Doctors Without Borders’ humanitarian operations in Gaza after the charity failed to provide a list of Palestinian staff, a move that the organisation, also known as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said was a “pretext” to obstruct aid to the war-devastated territory.

In December, Israel announced it would prevent 37 aid organisations, including MSF, from working in Gaza from March 1 for failing to submit detailed information about their Palestinian employees, drawing widespread condemnation from NGOs and the United Nations.

“The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism is moving to terminate the activities of Medecins Sans Frontieres in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said on Feb 1.

Five-year-old boy and father detained by ICE return to Minnesota

PHOTO: REUTERS

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father have returned to their home in a Minneapolis suburb after being detained by the US immigration officers and held at a detention facility in Texas, a lawmaker said on Feb 1.

A federal judge on Jan 31 ordered the release of Mr Adrian Conejo Arias and his son, whom immigration officers detained during a Minnesota raid. US Representative Joaquin Castro, a Texas Democrat, wrote in a social media post that he picked them up on the night of Jan 31 at the detention facility and escorted them back to Minnesota on Feb 1.

“Liam is now home. With his hat and his backpack,” Mr Castro said. “We won’t stop until all children and families are home.”

Pakistan to boycott Twenty20 World Cup group match against India

PHOTO: EPA

Pakistan will boycott their Feb 15 match of the Twenty20 World Cup against arch-rivals India in Colombo, the Pakistan government said on Feb 1 while approving the team’s participation in the global showpiece.

“The government... grants approval to the Pakistan cricket team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” the post on the government’s official X account said without elaborating on reasons behind the decision.

Pakistan, who are scheduled to play all their matches in Sri Lanka, would forfeit two points if they boycotted the India match. There was no clarity on what would happen should the neighbours meet in a knockout game.

Solanke’s scorpion kick denies Manchester City as Spurs hit back

PHOTO: REUTERS

Dominic Solanke’s breathtaking scorpion kick delivered a major blow to Manchester City’s Premier League title bid as Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 on Feb 1.

Pep Guardiola’s side were cruising to victory after Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo netted in the first half in north London.

But Solanke reduced the deficit after the interval before producing a candidate for goal of the season to haul Tottenham level.