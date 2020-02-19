While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 19

Coronavirus: WHO praises Singapore's response to outbreak

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials on Tuesday praised the efforts of Singapore in tackling cases of coronavirus and said other countries should follow its example.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had spoken on Monday with Singapore Health Minister Gan Kim Yong.

"We are very impressed with the efforts they are making to find every case, follow up with contacts, and stop transmission," said Tedros.

"Singapore is leaving no stone unturned, testing every case of influenza-like illness and pneumonia, and so far they have not found evidence of community transmission."

READ MORE HERE

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's trial to start March 17

Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial will open on March 17, just two weeks after the embattled leader tries to secure re-election, officials said on Tuesday.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving premier and the first to be indicted while in office, has been charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

He denies all wrongdoing.

READ MORE HERE

In conservative Russia, a YouTube star shines a light on HIV crisis

While much of the world is focused on the new coronavirus, Russia in recent days has seen a surge of interest in HIV testing, all thanks to a YouTube star.

Mr Yuri Dud's video, HIV In Russia, The Epidemic No One Is Talking About, has racked up 13 million views since its release on Feb 11.

Popular among Russian youth, Mr Dud, 33, has made a name for himself through interviews with politicians and celebrities.

READ MORE HERE

Weinstein rape trial jury deliberates, requests blueprint of his apartment

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial began deliberations on Tuesday (Feb 18) on charges that could send him to prison for life, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein’s lead defence lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

The warning came two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece about the case in Newsweek magazine.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Chanel and Prada postpone shows in Asia

Chanel and Prada said on Tuesday they have postponed fashion shows due to be held in Asia in May over concerns linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

Chanel said in a statement that following the guidance of Chinese authorities it had decided to postpone its Beijing replica of a catwalk display held in Paris last December "to a later and more appropriate moment."

Chanel was monitoring the situation closely, it said, adding: "At the foremost are the health and well-being of its teams and clients". No new date was given for the event.

READ MORE HERE