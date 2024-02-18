While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 18

Mediator says Gaza truce ‘not promising’

Mediator Qatar acknowledged on Feb 17 that prospects for a new pause in Israel’s war with Hamas were “not really promising” as Israel rejected appeals to hold off on a threatened assault on the Gaza city of Rafah.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that foreign countries calling on Israel to spare the city, where 1.4 million Palestinians have sought refuge, were effectively telling the country to “lose the war” against Hamas.

Truce efforts had intensified this week as Qatar and fellow mediators Egypt and the United States scrambled to secure a ceasefire before Israeli troops enter Rafah, the last major population centre in the Gaza Strip still untouched by Israeli ground troops.

But despite a direct appeal from US President Joe Biden earlier this week, Mr Netanyahu insisted the operation would go ahead regardless of whether further releases of Israeli hostages were agreed with Hamas. “Even if we achieve it, we will enter Rafah,” he told a televised news conference on Feb 17.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky urges leaders to send arms, as Ukraine loses Avdiivka