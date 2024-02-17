While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 17

Trump to pay $478m, barred from NY business for 3 years
Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million (S$478 million) in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Feb 16, handing the former US president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.
Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.
Justice Engoron cancelled his prior ruling from September ordering the “dissolution” of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate empire, saying on Feb 16 that this was no longer necessary because he is appointing an independent monitor and compliance director to oversee Trump’s businesses.
The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney-General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overstating his net worth by as much US$3.6 billion a year over a decade to fool bankers into giving him better loan terms.
Biden says ‘Putin and his thugs’ caused death of Navalny
US President Joe Biden on Feb 16 blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for Alexei Navalny’s death, saying he was “not surprised” but “outraged” by the opposition leader’s passing.
“We don’t know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that the death of Nalvany was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did,” Mr Biden said, at the White House after Russian prison officials said Navalny had died.
“Russian authorities are going to tell their own story,” Mr Biden said. “But make no mistake. Make no mistake, Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death.”
Zelensky signs French security deal after ‘historic’ German pact
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security pact with France on Feb 16, after earlier in the day securing a similar deal with Germany hailed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz as a “historic step” anchoring support for Kyiv in its raging battle against Russia.
Both agreements are part of Mr Zelensky’s drive to shore up help for his forces who are struggling to hold off Russian attacks on the front line city of Avdiivka.
The agreement with France, signed by Mr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, includes a French pledge for up to €3 billion (S$4.3 billion) in aid for 2024, after 1.7 billion in 2022 and 2.1 billion in 2023, officials said.
Trump’s Nato threat casts pall over Munich security meet
US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Feb 16 sought to reassure allies rattled by the possible return of Donald Trump to the White House that the US will continue to take a leading role in the world.
The question of the United States’ commitment to its allies was high on the agenda at the Munich Security Conference following remarks made by Trump on the campaign trail on Feb 10.
“We must stand with our allies and that is what represents the ideals of America,” Ms Harris said, in a speech to 180 top Western diplomats and military officials at the annual event.
Swift gives $100k to Super Bowl shooting victim’s family
Taylor Swift donated US$100,000 (S$130,000) on Feb 16 to a fund-raiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade.
The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise US$75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift, read a message next to a US$50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.