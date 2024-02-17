While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 17

Trump to pay $478m, barred from NY business for 3 years

Donald Trump must pay US$354.9 million (S$478 million) in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders, a New York judge ruled on Feb 16, handing the former US president another legal setback in a civil case that imperils his real estate empire.

Justice Arthur Engoron also banned Trump from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation for three years.

Justice Engoron cancelled his prior ruling from September ordering the “dissolution” of companies that control pillars of Trump’s real estate empire, saying on Feb 16 that this was no longer necessary because he is appointing an independent monitor and compliance director to oversee Trump’s businesses.

The lawsuit brought by New York Attorney-General Letitia James accused Trump and his family businesses of overstating his net worth by as much US$3.6 billion a year over a decade to fool bankers into giving him better loan terms.

READ MORE HERE

Biden says ‘Putin and his thugs’ caused death of Navalny