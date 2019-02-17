While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 17

Kim Jong Un to arrive in Vietnam on Feb 25 ahead of summit with Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will arrive in Vietnam on Feb 25 ahead of a planned second summit with US President Donald Trump, three sources with direct knowledge of Kim's schedule told Reuters on Saturday.

Trump and Kim are due to meet in Hanoi on Feb 27 and 28 following their historic first meeting last June in Singapore.

Kim will meet with Vietnamese officials when he arrives in Hanoi, said the sources, who requested anonymity citing the sensitivity and secrecy surrounding the movements of the North Korean leader.

A Reuters witness saw Kim's close aide, Kim Chang Son, in Hanoi on Saturday visiting a government guesthouse and the Metropole and Melia hotels in the centre of the capital.

College intern on his first day is among Illinois factory shooting victims

Trevor Wehner was working his first day as a human resources intern at Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, Illinois, when a worker who had just been fired killed him and four of his colleagues.

The shooting rampage at the water distribution products factory and warehouse west of Chicago also killed the plant's manager and its head of human resources.

Wehner, 21, from the village of Sheridan, Illinois, was on track to graduate in May from Northern Illinois University with a degree in human resource management.

Roma actress says she is proud of her roots after fellow actor uses racial slur

Oscar-nominated Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio, who stars in the critically acclaimed film Roma, said on Saturday that she was proud of her indigenous roots after a soap opera star used a racial slur to describe her.

"I am proud to be an Oaxacan indigenous woman, and it saddens me that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of words," Aparicio, who became the first indigenous woman to be nominated for a best actress Oscar, said in a statement.

On Friday, video surfaced on Twitter in which Mexican actor Sergio Goyri, 60, can be heard criticising the film community for nominating "a f***ing Indian who says, 'Yes, ma'am, no, ma'am'." Goyri quickly apologised for his remarks.

Israeli director Nadav Lapid's Synonyms wins Berlin film festival's top prize

Israeli director Nadav Lapid won the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlin film festival on Saturday for Synonyms, about an expatriate in Paris wrestling with his identity.

Lapid said the sexually explicit, semi-autobiographical movie, which deals with a young man who has fled Israel over its fraught political situation, might cause a "scandal" in his home country.

The stars of moving Chinese epic So Long, My Son, Wang Jingchun and Yong Mei, about the lasting impact of the country's now abandoned one-child policy, shared the Silver Bear top acting prizes.

Football: Man City end Newport's FA Cup dream to reach quarter-finals

Manchester City endured some anxious moments but escaped from fourth-tier Newport County with their FA Cup hopes intact as Phil Foden scored twice in an ultimately comfortable 4-1 fifth-round victory on Saturday.

Newport, 82 rungs below City on the English football ladder, rattled Pep Guardiola's aristocrats in the first half and Tyreeq Bakinson almost gave them the lead at a rocking Rodney Parade.

But City's class showed in the second half and once Leroy Sane's powerful shot from a tight angle put them in front after 51 minutes the chances of a seismic Cup shock faded away.

