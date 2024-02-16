While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 16

Russia developing ‘troubling’ anti-satellite weapon

Russia is developing an anti-satellite weapon that is a cause for concern for the United States but which poses no direct threat to people on Earth, the White House said on Feb 15.

The United States is now reaching out to Moscow over the weapon, whose existence was confirmed after lawmakers warned of an unspecified but serious threat to national security, it added.

Moscow denied the “malicious” and “unfounded” claims, describing them as a White House ploy to try to pass a multi-billion-dollar Ukrainian war aid package stalled in Congress.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan was holding a closed-doors meeting with congressional leaders on Feb 15 about the developments.

READ MORE HERE

Two Super Bowl parade fans stopped a suspected shooter