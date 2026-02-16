While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 16, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US forces board the vessel Veronica III, which according to the US Department of Defence had tried to defy US President Donald Trump's quarantine.

US forces board second sanctioned oil tanker in Indian Ocean

US forces boarded an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that violated President Donald Trump’s blockade of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean and fled the region, the Pentagon said on Feb 15.

The Panamanian-flagged Veronica III “tried to defy President Trump’s quarantine – hoping to slip away. We tracked it from the Caribbean to the Indian Ocean, closed the distance, and shut it down,” the Pentagon said on X.

The post included a video of US forces boarding a helicopter and then boarding the tanker ship.

The Pentagon intercepted the Aquila II in similar fashion about a week ago.

Poland should develop its own nuclear defences, says president

PHOTO: REUTERS

Poland should look at developing its own nuclear weapons in light of the growing threat from Russia, President Karol Nawrocki said in an interview with Polsat News television.

“I am a big supporter of Poland joining a nuclear project,” Mr Nawrocki said in the interview, adding that he cannot say if or when Poland will start work aimed towards having its own nuclear weapons.

“We are a country right on the border of an armed conflict, and we know what the attitude of the aggressive, imperial Russian Federation toward Poland is,” Mr Nawrocki added.

Myanmar expels Timor-Leste’s representative over war crimes probe

PHOTO: REUTERS

Myanmar’s junta on Feb 15 announced the ejection of Timor-Leste’s top representative in the country, after a rights group said Dili had opened a legal case against the military for war crimes.

Myanmar’s military – which snatched power in a 2021 coup – has for decades been accused of rights abuses, mostly targeting the nation’s ethnic minorities.

The nation is currently defending itself from prosecution at the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

FBI confirms DNA recovered from glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home

PHOTO: REUTERS

Investigators have obtained a DNA sample from a discarded glove that was found near Ms Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home and appears to match the pair worn by a masked prowler seen in video footage caught by her doorbell camera before she was abducted two weeks ago, the FBI said on Feb 15.

The preliminary findings from a private crime laboratory in Florida were received by the FBI on Feb 14 and were awaiting "quality control and official confirmation" on Feb 15 before investigators run the results through a national database of known DNA profiles, the FBI said in a statement.

The process typically takes 24 hours from when the Federal Bureau of Investigation receives a DNA sample.

Quadruple chasing Arsenal rout Wigan to reach FA Cup fifth round

Arsenal powered into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in six years as the quadruple chasers crushed Wigan 4-0 on Feb 15.

Mikel Arteta’s side routed the third-tier strugglers with four goals in the first 27 minutes of the fourth round tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli netted before Jack Hunt’s own goal was followed by a Gabriel Jesus strike.