While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 16

Belgium permits post-Covid-19 four-day work week

Belgian employees will be able to work a four-day week after the government on Tuesday agreed a new labour accord aimed at bringing flexibility to an otherwise rigid labour market.

Speaking after his seven-party coalition federal government reached a deal overnight, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the coronavirus pandemic had forced people to work more flexibly and combine their private and working lives.

"This has led to new ways of working," he told a press conference.

Employees who request it will be able to work up to 10 hours a day if trade unions agree, instead of the maximum eight now, in order to work one day less per week for the same pay.

Sandy Hook families settle with gunmaker over school massacre