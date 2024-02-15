While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 15

One person killed, several wounded at Super Bowl parade

A blast of gunfire killed one person and injured several others outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of onlookers scurrying for safety.

One of the gunshot victims was dead and three were listed in critical condition, a local fire department official told Reuters.

Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

Police and fire department officials confirmed that at least 10 people were struck by gunshots in the vicinity of Union Station.

