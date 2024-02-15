While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 15

One person killed, several wounded at Super Bowl parade
A blast of gunfire killed one person and injured several others outside a landmark railroad station in Kansas City, Missouri, where the NFL champion Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory, sending crowds of onlookers scurrying for safety.
One of the gunshot victims was dead and three were listed in critical condition, a local fire department official told Reuters.
Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.
Police and fire department officials confirmed that at least 10 people were struck by gunshots in the vicinity of Union Station.
Blinken heads to Europe as doubts grow on US leadership
Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Europe on Feb 14 as he faces an uphill climb to quell doubts on US leadership, with Congress deadlocked on providing new aid to Ukraine and presidential contender Donald Trump lashing out at Nato allies.
Months before President Joe Biden stands for reelection, Mr Blinken will take part in the Munich Security Conference, alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, after first stopping on Feb 15 in Albania, a close US ally that has strongly backed Ukraine as it defends against Russia’s invasion.
The trip comes as Ukraine is beginning to feel the pinch from a lack of new US weapons and ammunition.
US intelligence chair warns of ‘serious national security threat’
The chairman of the US House of Representatives intelligence committee issued an unusual cryptic statement on Feb 14, saying the committee had made available to all members of Congress information about an unspecified “serious national security threat” that sources said was related to Russia.
“I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat,” Representative Mike Turner said, in the statement.
He provided no further information, and his office did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.
Ukraine army chief warns of ‘extremely difficult’ front line
Ukraine’s new army chief said on Feb 14 the situation on the front line with Russia was “extremely difficult” as delays to much-needed US military aid cast a shadow over the war effort.
The 1,000km front line has barely moved in more than a year, with Kyiv’s forces back on the defensive after last year’s failed counter-offensive and military leaders acknowledging Russia has a manpower advantage.
The warning came as Kyiv said it had destroyed another Russian warship in the Black Sea. It was the latest in a string of successful attacks on Russia’s naval fleet and Nato praised it as a “great victory for Ukrainians.”
Bridgerton returns for a new season and a new romance
The cast of Bridgerton offered fans a sneak peak of its third season on Feb 14, sharing a glimpse of the latest budding romance in the hit Netflix drama that has gained fans around the world.
Characters and longtime friends Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Newton, take centre stage in the new season of the show, which is set in Regency-era London.
The period drama is based on the books by Julia Quinn, with each focusing on a sibling of the Bridgerton family. The third season of the show skips the third book in Quinn’s series about Benedict Bridgerton to focus on Colin and Penelope, who are already well known to fans of the television show.