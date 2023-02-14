While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 14

Top US, China diplomats weigh first meeting since balloon drama



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering a meeting with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi at the Munich Security Conference, in what would be their first face-to-face talks after the United States shot down flying objects, sources told Reuters.

Earlier this month, Blinken postponed a planned trip to Beijing due to what the United States said was the unacceptable violation of its sovereignty and airspace by a Chinese surveillance balloon later downed off the coast of South Carolina.

The balloon flight caused outrage in Washington, with politicians criticising the US military and US President Joe Biden for failing to shoot it down when it first entered US airspace.

